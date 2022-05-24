As Fintiv Wanes, O'Malley Calls It 'Much Ado About Nothing'

By Britain Eakin (May 24, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley said Tuesday at a patent conference that a sharp drop-off in Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions this year denying inter partes review under the board's precedential Fintiv decision should quell any lingering fuss over the controversial policy. O'Malley said the board's discretionary denials under Fintiv, which allows the PTAB to deny patent reviews when parallel district court litigation involving the same patent is at an advanced stage, have slowed to a trickle. And the few denials the board is handing down appear to involve an analysis that is now more focused on the totality...

