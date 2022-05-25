Investors Would Welcome Simple Sustainability Label System

By Dawood Fakhir (May 25, 2022, 3:43 PM BST) -- A fund sustainability labeling system with jargon-free and simplified language would help investors steer capital toward sustainable investments as they become more concerned about the broad effects of their decisions, a new study says. The Investment Association, a trade body for U.K. investment managers, said Tuesday the study was based on focus groups with 40 retail investors and 17 financial advisers all told and was conducted with financial services consultancy firm Wisdom Council. The investors in the study linked sustainability to social and governance issues, in addition to climate change. Investors were also supportive of funds that use investments to help...

