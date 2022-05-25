Ireland Gov't Told To Make Insurance Database Independent

By Martin Croucher (May 25, 2022, 12:59 PM BST) -- A controversial Irish insurance claims database that is the subject of a European regulatory probe should be taken from a trade association and handed to a reformed state body, campaigners told lawmakers on Wednesday. The Alliance for Insurance Reform said the database, known as Insurance Link, should be taken away from Insurance Ireland and used for the "common good." The Insurance Link service allows insurers to share and compile claims data, enabling them to price their policies more effectively. But the service has been available only to Insurance Ireland members since it was launched in 2009. The European Commission launched an...

