'Stronger Nudge' Pension Rules To Take Effect Next Week

By Martin Croucher (May 25, 2022, 4:20 PM BST) -- New rules requiring pension trustees to "nudge" Britons toward seeking official guidance when accessing their long-term savings for the first time will come into force next week, an advice network alerted consumers on Wednesday. Quilter said the measures could affect the transfer process for those wishing to move their pension money elsewhere. Trustees will be required from June 1 to offer to book a session with Pension Wise for pensions savers when they apply to withdraw money from their long-term savings for the first time, or transfer it elsewhere. The free service offers guidance to people approaching retirement age on how...

