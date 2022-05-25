PRA Presses Financial Services Firms To Step Up Resilience

By Alex Davidson (May 25, 2022, 2:46 PM BST) -- The Bank of England will be examining the ability of financial institutions to withstand market shocks, cyberattacks and other threats, a senior regulator said Wednesday. Duncan Mackinnon, an executive director at the Prudential Regulation Authority, the BoE's regulatory arm, said the operations of many financial firms providing the same types of services have been found to have different levels of protection against stress. Many also have varying degrees of threat-detection systems in place, he said. "We expect to have challenging conversations over the coming months on these variances," Mackinnon said at a conference in London. Guidelines for the program were set...

