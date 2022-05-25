Payments Watchdog Eyes Wider Adoption Of Anti-Scam Rules

By Irene Madongo (May 25, 2022, 6:41 PM BST) -- The Payment Systems Regulator has proposed forcing 400 more companies to implement anti-fraud rules, citing concern about the slow uptake of the measures on a voluntary basis amid a rise in scams. The watchdog said Tuesday it wants to direct the companies to implement so-called confirmation of payee, or CoP, requirements. These were designed to prevent misdirected payments and authorized push payment or APP fraud, where crooks entice people into sending them a payment to a bank account they control. The measures, which involve checking that the name of a payee's account corresponds with the details provided by a payor, were...

