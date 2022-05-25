3 Firms Steer Animal Health Biz Covetrus' $4B Go-Private Deal

By Charlie Innis (May 25, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Veterinary technology and services supplier Covetrus said it plans to be bought by private equity firms Clayton Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for roughly $4 billion and go private, in a deal advised by three law firms. Covetrus is represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, while Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP are providing legal counsel to CD&R and TPG Capital. The deal calls for funds affiliated with CD&R and TPG Capital to buy all outstanding shares of Covetrus' common stock that they don't already own for $21 per share in cash, according to the announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS