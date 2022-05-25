Latham Guides TotalEnergies In $2.4B Renewables Buy

By Morgan Conley (May 25, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- French energy firm TotalEnergies announced Wednesday it has reached a roughly $2.39 billion deal to buy a 50% stake in U.S. renewables company Clearway Energy Group from Global Infrastructure Partners, with the help of a Latham & Watkins LLP deal team. The deal with Global Infrastructure Partners, or GIP, sees TotalEnergies becoming a partial owner of Clearway, a privately held renewable development company, in exchange for $1.6 billion in cash and conveying half of its stake in residential solar provider SunPower Corp. to the private equity company. TotalEnergies said in a statement Wednesday the deal constitutes its largest renewable energy acquisition...

