Dentons Extends WFH Policy In UK, Ireland And Middle East

By Matt Perez (May 26, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Dentons' work-from-home policy for its U.K., Ireland and Middle East locations, enacted in May 2021, has been extended until December 2022, Law360 Pulse confirmed on Thursday. Following a yearlong trial, the "You Choose" flexible work policy will allow staffers in the U.K. and Middle East regions to generally decide how often they choose to work from home versus visit its offices. "We've heard from our people that they value flexibility and the trust we've placed in them to manage their work locations according to client demands and expectations," Paul Jarvis, the chief executive of the U.K., Ireland and Middle East regions,...

