Senate Confirms Colo., NJ Trial Court Judges

By James Arkin (May 25, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominees for district court vacancies in New Jersey and Colorado. Evelyn Padin, the managing partner at The Law Offices of Evelyn Padin, which she founded, was confirmed to the District of New Jersey by a 51-43 vote, while Charlotte N. Sweeney, an employment attorney, was confirmed to the District of Colorado by a 48-46 vote. The Senate has now confirmed 49 of Biden's district court nominees since he took office last year. Sweeney, an employment lawyer who focuses on representing individuals, is a partner at Sweeney & Bechtold LLC, where she's worked since 2008....

