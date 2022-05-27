Del. Court Restores Startup's CEO, CTO Jobs After Purge

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 27, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge on Friday ordered shareholders of startup Parity Technologies Inc. to reinstate the company's dueling chief executive and chief technology officers after they both pushed each other out in a leadership shake-up earlier this month. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. said Parity CEO Elizabeth O'Sullivan and Chief Technology Officer Jiahao Chen should both return to work pending resolution of a lawsuit that O'Sullivan filed against Chen and several other company shareholders in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Tuesday. "There will be no action taken to amend the bylaws, change the board or management of the company...

