Travelers Owes $5.5M To NC Co. In Windstorm Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (May 25, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina state judge ordered Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America to pay $5.55 million, plus interest, to a technology company for damage from a 2019 windstorm. The award includes $4 million Travelers deducted that the insurer argued was owed by another insurer and $1.55 million for charging a second deductible, according to a Tuesday opinion. Judge Louis A. Bledsoe III had previously granted Hyosung USA Inc.'s motions for partial summary judgment against Travelers, finding that two incidents counted as a single occurrence under the insurer's policy. The windstorm removed a large part of a warehouse's roof on April 19,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS