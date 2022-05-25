Estate Planning Co. Trust & Will Acquires EZ-Probate

By Matt Perez (May 25, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- San Diego-based Trust & Will, a digital estate planning platform, announced on Wednesday its acquisition of probate settlement provider EZ-Probate, bringing its staff to more than 90 employees. Following the acquisition, Trust & Will, which has helped more than 300,000 members since 2017 create online estate plans, will expand its offerings by adding estate settlement and probate assistance benefits through a new team made up of EZ-Probate staff. "We are humbled to work directly alongside EZ-Probate, a brand and team that I've admired in the end-of-life planning space for years," Trust and Will founder and CEO Cody Barbo said in the...

