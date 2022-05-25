Paul Weiss Leader Promises Extra Efforts On Gun Violence

By Aebra Coe (May 25, 2022, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP Chairman Brad Karp vowed amid the "grief and anger" over Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in a letter to the firm's employees to double down on efforts to address the gun violence epidemic in the U.S. In the email sent to all firm employees Tuesday night, Karp asked for their help in pursuing action to prevent another event like the one in Uvalde where a man gunned down at least 19 elementary school children and two teachers and injured several others. The killings came less than two weeks after another mass shooting...

