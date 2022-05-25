SEC Says Fund Firm Hid 'Abysmal' Returns With $39M Fraud

By Katryna Perera (May 25, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday it had filed a suit accusing a Detroit-based hedge fund firm and its owner of running a yearslong scheme that raised $39 million and misappropriated and misused at least $1.6 million worth of investors' funds, including on his wife's online fashion shop. According to court filings, the SEC filed its complaint against Andrew M. Middlebrooks, his firm EIA All Weather Alpha Fund I Partners LLC and three related entities on May 18 and obtained an emergency temporary restraining order against EIA and Middlebrooks and an asset freeze against the defendants the following day....

