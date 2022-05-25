SEC Fines Ameriprise Affiliate $5M In Variable Annuities Case

By Katryna Perera (May 25, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that it has fined broker-dealer RiverSource Distributors Inc. $5 million for alleged improper switching or replacing of variable annuities, in the first-ever enforcement proceeding concerning a section of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Without admitting to or denying the allegations, RiverSource has consented to the SEC's cease-and-desist order that it violated Section 11 of the Investment Company Act. The company will be subjected to censure and has agreed to pay a $5 million civil penalty. According to the order issued by the SEC on Wednesday, Section 11 of the Investment Company Act...

