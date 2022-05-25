Pfizer To Sell Low-Cost COVID Vaccine, Drugs To Poor Nations

By Adam Lidgett (May 25, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Vaccine-maker Pfizer said it will be making its COVID-19 vaccine and other patented medicines available to a host of lower-income countries at not-for-profit prices, a move that comes as international trade officials continue to debate a waiver of some patent rights related to COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer Inc. made the announcement Wednesday, saying its treatments available in the U.S. and European Union that have patents attached to them will be available at nonprofit prices to 45 countries including Rwanda, Senegal and others. Those countries would be part of what Pfizer called "An Accord for a Healthier World," adding that five countries have already agreed to...

