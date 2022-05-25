Judge Pauses Roche Freedman's Subpoenas To Ex-Clients

By Katryna Perera (May 25, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ordered law firm Roche Freedman to withdraw 15 subpoenas it had served on various former clients who had followed former name partner Jason Cyrulnik to his new firm. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn issued a short order on Tuesday stating that because Cyrulnik is still in the process of responding to Roche Freedman LLP's discovery requests, the issued subpoenas must be withdrawn. "Plaintiffs are ordered to withdraw the 15 subpoenas to non-parties, and the parties are directed to meet and confer regarding the responsiveness of defendant's discovery responses," the judge said. "If, after that process,...

