Medical Debt Info Furnishers Must Beware Increased Scrutiny

By Jessica Pollet and Margaux Curie (May 31, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic put individuals at heightened risk for incurring medical debt. Medical debt, which is often unforeseeable, unavoidable and rife with errors due to provider and insurer adjustments, can have an outsized impact on consumers' credit reports and, thus, consumers' ability to access future credit or receive credit on favorable terms. It is therefore unsurprising that in focusing on post-pandemic relief for consumers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reprioritized concerns around inclusion of medical debt on credit reports. Three separate guidance documents published by the bureau since the beginning of the year underscore its belief that there are enhanced...

