Biden Taps Judge Pan To Replace Jackson On DC Circuit

By James Arkin (May 25, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden nominated three women to fill circuit court vacancies Wednesday, including picking U.S. District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan to replace soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the influential D.C. Circuit. U.S. District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan is one of three women nominated by President Biden to fill circuit court vacancies. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Biden also tapped attorney Rachel S. Bloomekatz to serve on the Sixth Circuit and U.S. Magistrate Judge Doris L. Pryor for the Seventh Circuit. The announcement is Biden's 18th round of judicial nominations and brings his total announced federal judge picks to...

