PayPal Atty Joins Western Union As Chief Legal Officer

By Sue Reisinger (June 1, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The former chief commercial and intellectual property counsel at PayPal joined Western Union as its chief legal officer and corporate secretary on Wednesday. Benjamin Adams brings "an extensive understanding of the complex legal questions and business challenges often faced by global payments companies," Denver-based Western Union said. Adams told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that he joined Western Union because "it's a global leader in its industry with an impressive 170-plus year history, and at an exciting juncture under the helm of a new CEO, Devin McGranahan." He said he feels "a strong connection to the company's purpose of building a more inclusive financial...

