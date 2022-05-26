Sen. Panel OKs Childs For DC Circ., Splits On 11th Circ. Pick

By James Arkin (May 26, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee easily advanced the nomination of U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs to the D.C. Circuit Thursday but deadlocked on voting rights attorney Nancy G. Abudu's nomination to the Eleventh Circuit. The committee voted 17-5 to advance Judge Childs, who was considered as a possible U.S. Supreme Court nominee by President Joe Biden and had significant GOP support for her D.C. Circuit nomination. The panel tied 11-11 on Abudu's nomination with no Republicans in support, which does not stall the nomination but creates an additional procedural hurdle before she can be confirmed. The committee also advanced three district...

