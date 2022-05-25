San Mateo Courts Pause Late Fees In Response To Suit

By Dave Simpson (May 25, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- San Mateo Superior Court in California agreed Wednesday to stop trying to collect $30 million in civil assessment late fees and to stop imposing new fees while a lawsuit targeting the court is pending from advocacy groups that argue the fees are illegal and disproportionately impact Black and brown people. Those advocacy groups, which aim to fight unjust debt and protect low-income people, on Wednesday also amended their complaint — which was originally filed in February and challenges the imposition of civil assessment fees — to add the Judicial Council of California as a defendant. The council has agreed not to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS