War, Economic Jitters Cloud UK Hopes For IPO Recovery

By Tom Zanki (June 21, 2022, 9:45 AM BST) -- The U.K.'s initial public offerings market remains mired in doldrums as mid-2022 arrives, beset by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical earthquakes that have roiled the world, and is showing little sign of a turnaround soon. New offerings in London, such as online-banking startup Monzo's, stalled as economic uncertainty and Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shock waves through the markets. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The root cause of the slowdown in Britain and elsewhere is economic uncertainty. Inflation, rising interest rates and supply-chain bottlenecks create investor jitters that make it tricky for companies to price new offerings. Plus, Russia's invasion of...

