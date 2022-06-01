Skinny Labels' Future May Hinge On Teva Petitioning Justices

By Paul Kalish (May 31, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Uncertainty surrounding so-called skinny labels has practitioners on edge, but if the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in, it could offer clarity. A skinny label refers to a situation in which the generic omits or carves out from its label an indication that is patented by the brand name company, and only seeks approval for unpatented uses.[1] Generic-drug makers are hoping Teva follows through with a petition for grant of certiorari in the wake of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's en banc denial in GlaxoSmithKline LLC v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. in February that left undisturbed a determination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS