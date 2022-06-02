Financial Cos. Should Expect More Cyber-Related Litigation

By Peter Kamminga (June 2, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Around the world, there is a continuing stream of cyberattacks on banks and financial institutions followed by litigation. Two parallel developments — more stringent regulation and the move into crypto by large financial institutions — may deepen this trend in the financial industry. Regulatory bodies such as the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and, as of late, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are focusing their efforts on containing the fallout from cyberattacks by calling for more rigid incident reporting obligations. And, at the same time, the financial sector is rapidly expanding with fintech developments, such as Goldman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS