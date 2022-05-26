Partisanship Endangers The Courts, Doug Jones Tells Judges

By Cara Bayles (May 26, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The fallout from this week's massacre in a Texas elementary school, the contentious U.S. Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson and political comments by Justice Clarence Thomas are evidence "our partisan politics have become so divisive, so threatening that it is infecting the judiciary," former Alabama U.S. Sen. Doug Jones told a room full of judges on Thursday. Jones was the keynote speaker at a symposium on the courts' role in preserving democracy, which was held in Chicago and organized by the National Judicial College, the Berkeley Judicial Institute, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the Civil Justice Research Initiative, and Robins...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS