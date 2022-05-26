Russian Disinformation Puts Courts' Legitimacy At Risk

By Cara Bayles (May 26, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Disinformation created by Russian operatives and spread by an unsuspecting public threatens not just election integrity, but also trust in the court system, experts warned Thursday, during a National Judicial College symposium on the courts' role in preserving democracy. After Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election — a Kremlin-ordered campaign that created thousands of social media accounts to spread false information meant to sow mistrust in American elections — the Center for Strategic and International Studies looked at other democratic institutions that might be vulnerable to Russian disinformation efforts. Public confidence in the justice system seemed particularly vulnerable. CSIS quickly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS