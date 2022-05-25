Texas Bar Says Paxton's Election Litigation Was Misconduct

By Katie Buehler (May 25, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas' disciplinary arm on Wednesday said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was dishonest in litigation challenging the 2020 presidential election results, according to a lawsuit seeking a ruling he engaged in professional misconduct. In the Collin County District Court lawsuit, the Commission for Lawyer Discipline accused Paxton of conduct involving fraud, dishonesty, deceit or misrepresentation, in violation of Texas attorney disciplinary rules. The filing comes just a day after Paxton handily defeated challenger George P. Bush, the state's land commissioner, in the Republican runoff election for the party's attorney general nomination. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to anti-abortion activists...

