Oatly Gets Part Of Trademark Trimmed In Infringement Fight

By Adam Lidgett (May 25, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has trimmed what is covered by Swedish oat milk giant Oatly's trademark on "WOW NO COW!," saying the company didn't have any real goal of how to use the mark for certain goods. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland on Tuesday awarded D's Naturals, a seller of dairy-free snack bars, its partial summary judgment bid on its argument that the court should strike certain dry goods products from the Oatly trademark. The judge found that D's Naturals met its initial burden to show that Oatly didn't have any "bona fide intent" to use the mark in relation to...

