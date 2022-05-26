State Bank Regulators Org. Urges Action On Pot Banking Bill

By Katryna Perera (May 26, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The Conference of State Bank Supervisors has become the latest group in a growing list to urge Congress to pass legislation to broaden the cannabis industry's access to banking and financial services. The group's acting president and CEO, James M. Cooper, sent a letter to both Senate and House leadership Wednesday asking them to pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement, or SAFE, Banking Act as part of the America Competes Act, a massive investment bill currently being negotiated between the two chambers. Cooper, who took over leadership of the CSBS earlier this month following the death of its longtime leader John...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS