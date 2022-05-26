SD Cannabis Advocates Eye Legalization Redo In November

By Sam Reisman (May 26, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- South Dakota cannabis advocates say the adult-use legalization question that will appear on the ballot this November is more narrowly tailored than the one struck down by the state Supreme Court last year. Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, told Law360 on Thursday that the new question, Initiated Measure 27, is "much shorter and simpler," and was designed in part to overcome a legal challenge such as the one that killed 2020's successful voter-led initiative. In that lawsuit, filed at the direction of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled in November that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS