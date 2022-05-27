What CMS E-Records Proposal Means For Hospitals

By Christine Moundas and Gideon Palte (May 27, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- In the latest installment of the federal government's decadeslong pursuit to modernize the nation's health information sharing framework, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has proposed significant changes to the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program, formerly called the Medicare Electronic Health Records Incentive Program.[1] Under the Promoting Interoperability Program, participating hospitals and critical access hospitals — collectively, participating hospitals — may receive downward payment adjustments under Medicare if they do not adequately demonstrate adoption and meaningful use of certified electronic health records, or EHR, technology. If finalized as proposed, these updates would have a substantial effect on the Promoting Interoperability Program:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS