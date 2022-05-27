Atty Accused Of Stealing Fees For $270M Iran Hostage Fund

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 27, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Virginia lawyer has been accused of going back on his promise to share attorney fees on a $270 million compensation fund that was created by Congress for the hostages of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. Thomas Lankford of Lankford & Reed PLLC failed to distribute his cut of the compensation fund, which is still being paid out and sunsets in 2039, to the attorneys who helped him lobby lawmakers to enact the legislation compensating victims of the Iran hostage crisis, one of those attorneys being John C. West Jr., West Jr.'s estate, run by Peter Brice McKoy Jr., said in...

