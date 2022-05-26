'We Are Under Attack': Judge Warns Of Threats To Judiciary

By Hannah Albarazi (May 26, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that he's endured threats and racist attacks while adjudicating cases involving the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, remarking that while that won't stop him from carrying out the law, he worries other jurists may be deterred. "We are under attack," Judge Walton said during a panel discussion at the National Judicial College's inaugural symposium Democracy's Last Line of Defense. The senior D.C. federal judge said whenever he presides over the cases involving the Jan. 6 attack, "If I make a statement that's not liked or respected by a segment of our...

