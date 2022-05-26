More Pension Advisers Pushing Sustainable Investments

By Dawood Fakhir (May 26, 2022, 2:43 PM BST) -- A growing number of investment advisers are considering sustainable investments when building retirement portfolios for their clients, an insurer said on Thursday. Aegon UK said that 43% of 212 advisers it surveyed chose investments in sustainable assets in 2021, compared with 33% the previous year. But only 3% of the advisers closely examined the environmental, social, and governance aspects of investments of all funds before making a decision, the survey said. The study found that more advisers were deciding to invest in sustainable products on their own now, without a specific request from clients. The number of advisers who considered sustainable...

