Financial Watchdog Shifting Sights To Operational Security

By Alex Davidson (May 27, 2022, 11:09 AM BST) -- Financial firms face growing regulatory pressure to invest more to detect and resolve vulnerabilities in their operating systems such as exposure to cyberattacks or cash-dispensing machine failure, lawyers have warned. Duncan Mackinnon, an executive at the Prudential Regulation Authority, the BoE's regulatory arm, put the industry on notice in a speech on Wednesday that firms will face reinforced regulatory scrutiny of their investments in coming months to make sure they address vulnerabilities. A new regulatory priority will focus on deepened operational resilience and impact tolerance — the longest time for which a bank will tolerate disruption to one of its important services. This...

