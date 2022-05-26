Solvency Reform Balancing Act For Pension Sector, BoE Says

By Martin Croucher (May 26, 2022, 3:23 PM BST) -- The Bank of England said Thursday it is facing a balancing act in its plans to reform capital adequacy rules for the insurance sector, as it juggles encouraging investment in a wider range of assets with protecting policyholders. Charlotte Gerken, executive director for insurance at the central bank's Prudential Regulation Authority, said that regulators were "attuned" to the merits of illiquid investments for the wider economy. But she said the PRA had to ensure that the rules were not so loose that they threaten the resilience of the insurance sector. "Our intent lies in finding a set of reforms that protects...

