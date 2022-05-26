Kirkland Partner Pulls Appearance At NRA Gun Law Seminar

By Jessica Corso (May 26, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner representing gun rights activists in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court has withdrawn from a National Rifle Association firearms law seminar scheduled to take place Friday in Houston, the law firm told Law360 Pulse on Thursday. Kirkland did not say why Kasdin Mitchell had opted not to participate in the event. The NRA Foundation seminar is scheduled to take place next door to the wider NRA annual convention being held this weekend, which has come under scrutiny following the shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS