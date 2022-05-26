Pressure On SFO To Charge Glencore Execs After Plea

By Christopher Crosby (May 26, 2022, 6:27 PM BST) -- Glencore's upcoming guilty plea to bribery charges in England is a reprieve for the Serious Fraud Office but puts pressure on the agency to charge senior executives with corruption and not cede the corruption fight to U.S. authorities. Glencore agreed to pay more than $1.1 billion in penalties, in a global deal with prosecutors in the U.S. Britain and Brazil on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to bribery and market manipulation charges in America. The commodities giant, which has subsidiaries in Africa, South America and Australia, also indicated it will soon plead guilty to similar charges in London. The announcement comes at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS