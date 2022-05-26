CFPB Says 'Black Box' Lenders Must Explain Credit Decisions

By Elise Hansen (May 26, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Lenders that use complex algorithms to make credit decisions must be able to explain why a would-be borrower was turned down, or else risk running afoul of the law, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday. Companies that use "black box" algorithms must comply with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and its regulations the same as any other lender, the agency said in a circular published Thursday. The ECOA bars discrimination based on characteristics such as race, religion or use of public assistance programs and requires a creditor to enumerate why it is taking "adverse action" against an applicant, the circular noted....

