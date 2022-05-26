Nexsen Pruet Merges With Charlotte Litigation Firm

By Emma Cueto (May 26, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Carolinas-based firm Nexsen Pruet has merged with Charlotte, North Carolina, litigation firm Erwin Capitano & Moss PA, with the firm saying that it will shore up their litigation capabilities in the city, particularly in real estate and construction matters. In total, seven attorneys from Erwin Capitano had joined Nexsen Pruet as of Wednesday, including managing partner Joe Moss, with an eighth departing for a local Charlotte business firm. Nexsen Pruet managing partner Leighton Lord said that the merger was motivated by client demand for more litigation capabilities in Charlotte and that the new additions would help bring the firm more up to...

