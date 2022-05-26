Fla. High Court Says Courts Can Compel Foreign Assets

By Carolina Bolado (May 26, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that trial courts under state law have the authority to compel the production of foreign assets to satisfy judgments as long as the court has personal jurisdiction over the judgment debtor. In a unanimous decision, the high court affirmed a Fifth District Court of Appeal ruling that found a trial court has the authority through its "in personam," or personal liability, jurisdiction over defendant Young Bock Shim to order him to produce a $4 million check he had informed the plaintiffs he had at his home in South Korea to partially satisfy a judgment over...

