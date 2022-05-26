Trump Can't Quash AG Subpoena, NY Appeals Court Says

By Theresa Schliep (May 26, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump and his children cannot avoid complying with subpoenas from the New York state attorney general seeking documents and testimony in her probe of the Trump Organization's business dealings, a state appeals court said Thursday. A lower court correctly rejected efforts by Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to do away with the subpoenas from the attorney general, whose investigation deals in part with whether Trump inflated property values for tax benefit, the First Judicial Department said in an order. A New York appeals court shot down a bid by former President Donald Trump,...

