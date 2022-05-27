FDA Sends Warning Letters To Cos. Selling CBD Animal Drugs

By Mike Curley (May 27, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to four companies selling animal drugs containing cannabidiol, saying the FDA has not approved such drugs and therefore they are illegal to sell. In the letters, issued Thursday, the FDA told the companies — Haniel Concepts dba Free State Oils, Hope Botanicals, Plantacea LLC dba Kahm CBD and Kingdom Harvest — that the use of CBD drugs on food-producing animals has not been properly studied or approved, and could have unintended side effects on both the animals themselves and people who eat the food they produce. According to the FDA's announcement,...

