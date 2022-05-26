Sens. Urge FDA, USPTO To Cooperate On Generic Drugs

By Dani Kass (May 26, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators on Thursday joined the call for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Food and Drug Administration to work together more on generic drug matters. Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., asked the heads of both agencies for answers about how information the FDA has about drugs plays into USPTO's review of pharmaceutical patent applications. "The lack of coordination between the [USPTO and FDA] has allowed the pharmaceutical industry to obtain patents of questionable validity," the letter states. "Through these patents, drug manufacturers are able to delay the entry of generic drugs and...

