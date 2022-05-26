Lewis Brisbois Fights Uphill For 'Ultrahazardous' Fire Claim

By Craig Clough (May 26, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A California judge indicated Thursday he is leaning toward dismissing a claim from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP that a Los Angeles developer is liable for engaging in "ultrahazardous activity" by constructing a large wood-framed structure in a dense urban environment that was later torched by an arsonist and damaged the firm's next-door offices. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Sotelo opened a hearing on defendant Geoffrey Palmer's motion for summary adjudication to trim the claim from the lawsuit by saying that the motion appears "well-founded," although he did not make any ruling after listening to arguments from both sides. Steven E....

