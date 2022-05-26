Penny Stock Trader Can't Duck SEC Suit Over Registration

By Mike Curley (May 26, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge won't let brokerage firm Carebourn Capital LP escape a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging it raked in profits while skirting regulations, saying the SEC's complaint makes its case for why the company was required to register as a dealer with the agency. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez denied Carebourn's bid for dismissal of the SEC's suit, saying the agency sufficiently alleged it fit the Securities Exchange Act's definition of a dealer by engaging in the business of buying and selling securities as part of its regular business. Judge Menendez...

