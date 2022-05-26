3 Patent Office Updates You Don't Want To Miss

By Dani Kass (May 26, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday lifted a major pandemic restriction and announced a new program for inventions addressing climate change, while the European Patent Office recently reached a new milestone. Back In Business The USPTO fully opened to the public Wednesday for the first time since it closed on March 16, 2020, the agency announced Thursday. The opening includes its headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, along with regional offices in Dallas, Denver, Detroit and San Jose, California. Visitors will have to fill out a health questionnaire, the results of which could bar entry. Whether masks are required in each...

