4th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Parks Director's Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 26, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused on Thursday to revive a suit alleging that a Virginia city fired its parks and recreation director because of his race and gender, upholding a lower court's finding that he was let go because of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. In a two-page opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson's decision to grant summary judgment to the city of Hampton on Kevin Myers' claims of race and gender discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The panel said it skipped oral arguments in the case "because the facts and legal...

